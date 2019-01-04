Men Ain’t Isht: Investigators Are Befuddled After Woman In Vegetative State For Over 14 Years Gives Birth [Video]

Woman In Vegetative State Raped, Gives Birth And Staff Is Stumped

The Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility in Pheonix has some investigating to do.

Journalist Briana Whitney shared the exclusive story via Twitter. After being in a vegetative state for over 14 years, a patient shockingly gave birth on Saturday. An employee says the woman was moaning and that alarmed nurses. She then gave birth to a baby girl. The staff was reportedly not aware that she was pregnant until that moment she gave birth. The baby is alive and healthy.

After hearing the allegations, Arizona Adult Protective Service performed health and safety checks on all residents in the facility. Protocols have changed to female residents being paired with female nurses early. The investigation into the unnamed woman’s rape is still being investigated.

