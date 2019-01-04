Heisenberg Hate Crime: Ex-Model-Turned-Meth Head Arrested For Kicking Black 1-Year-Old During Racist Rant

Ex-Model Arrested For Kicking Black Infant While Using Racist Slurs

Aw, HELLLL F**K naw! If this guy was looking for a way to die he was definitely barking up the right tree.

According to a KWCH report, a former rising fashion model named Riff Trace was arrested for possession of meth just days after he was arrested and charged with “battery that was bias and racially motivated” after kicking a Black 1-year-old boy in the back violently during a racist rant at a local grocery store.

How Riff is still drawing breath and walking the earth after putting his dirty alabaster feet onto a Black infant while calling him n-words is inexplicable, but we digress.

The boy’s mother, Lashantai Whitaker, explains what happened:

“We were barely in the store and (Trace) kicked him in his back,” Whitaker says. “All I heard was a loud thud and my daughter screaming.” She says Trace tried to get away but another customer tackled him. She says when Trace kicked her son, he came up behind them. She described it like “a sneak attack.”

She went on to say:

“What grown person, I mean, even if you do have that much hate for someone,… I mean, why would you attack a baby?” Whitaker says.

She’s better than us. We’d be in jail cell next to this piece of s#!t.