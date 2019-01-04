John The Baptist: R&B’s Legend Unleashes The Holy Gospel On “Child Serial Rapist” R. Kelly
John Legend Reveals Why He Decided To Speak Out Against R. Kelly In Documentary
By now most of us have seen the first couple episodes of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly,” the startling six-part docuseries that sits down with various sources close to the singer to detail his strange relationship with women, many who were only teenagers when he allegedly developed sexual relationships with them.
Prior to the series debut it was revealed that many of the celebrities who executive producer dream hampton attempted to interview declined to take part in the project. It turns out that John Legend was the only one willing to speak up.
As it came time for the show to air, Legend took to Twitter to commend dream hampton for her work and to wish the survivors a chance at justice.
Legend didn’t stop there though. He loaded up the yoppa and called the “Pied Piper of R&B” out as “a child serial rapist.”
The decision was easy for Legend — so why not for Jay Z or so many others? Do you think the celebrities who declined to be interviewed will regret their decisions?
