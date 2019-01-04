John The Baptist: R&B’s Legend Unleashes The Holy Gospel On “Child Serial Rapist” R. Kelly

John Legend Reveals Why He Decided To Speak Out Against R. Kelly In Documentary

By now most of us have seen the first couple episodes of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly,” the startling six-part docuseries that sits down with various sources close to the singer to detail his strange relationship with women, many who were only teenagers when he allegedly developed sexual relationships with them.

Prior to the series debut it was revealed that many of the celebrities who executive producer dream hampton attempted to interview declined to take part in the project. It turns out that John Legend was the only one willing to speak up.

"John Legend was the only one," who participated, @dreamhampton said. "I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle…" But they all said no. "I mean, most people just don't want to touch it…" #survivingrkelly https://t.co/cdPU7ndJia — niki (@missjournalism) January 3, 2019

"…It's not because they support him, it's because it's so messy and muddy. It's that turning away that has allowed this to go on." #survivingrkelly — niki (@missjournalism) January 3, 2019

As it came time for the show to air, Legend took to Twitter to commend dream hampton for her work and to wish the survivors a chance at justice.

We should all thank my friend @dreamhampton for her very necessary work to create #SurvivingRKelly. These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019

Legend didn’t stop there though. He loaded up the yoppa and called the “Pied Piper of R&B” out as “a child serial rapist.”

To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019

Also I'm happy to support the work of people like my friends at @ALongWalkHome who have been speaking out on behalf of the survivors for a long time. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 4, 2019

The decision was easy for Legend — so why not for Jay Z or so many others? Do you think the celebrities who declined to be interviewed will regret their decisions?