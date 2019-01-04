Look Alive, Atlanta: Scammer Is Posing As Gwinnett County Cop Demands Bitcoins And Threatens Arrest

Scammer Impersonates Gwinnett County Cop In Extortion Plot

This sound like some s#!t straight outta Training Day.

Fox 5 Atlanta is reporting that there are a group of scammers on the loose in the metro Atlanta area who are looking to separate you from your coins. Your bitcoins.

Gwinnett County Police department received a phone call from a concerned citizen saying she got a call from a man identifying himself as Sgt. Jake Smith

“She just got a phone call from a Sgt. Jake Smith, saying that she has two warrants for her arrest,” she said on the call.

The caller demanded payment in Bitcoin in order to make the warrants go away. Sgt. Smith is a fairly public figure in ATL as he is the public information officer and appears on the local news regularly to explain criminal events to the public.

“Elements of it remain the same in that bitcoin and the old green dot cards, the wire transfer. None of it can be traced and that’s what they’re looking for in these extortion schemes,” said Smith.

Another Gwinnett County resident who was targeted questioned how well this scam is working:

“Who can pay in a bitcoin, I don’t know how to do that. I’m sure most people don’t how to do it. I hear it’s getting easier but I don’t know,” said Hughes.

Good point, but naive people who don’t want to go to jail will figure it out if they are scared enough.

Moral of the story is, if a “cop” CALLS you to tell you that you have a warrant, then that’s not a cop calling you.

Stay woke, ATL.