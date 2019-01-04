THEIR INFLUENCE: Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Video For “APES**T” Helped The Louvre Attract 10 Million Visitors Last Year

Beyoncé & Jay Z Helped Attract More Visitors At The Louvre In 2018

Jay Z and Beyoncé have an influence that extends far and wide, so it’s really no surprise that they helped Paris’ most prestigious museum achieve record-breaking attendance numbers in 2018.

According to a report from the Louvre on January 3, the museum–which houses such artifacts as the original Mona Lisa painting–had a record 10.2 million visitors in 2018. That marks a striking 25 percent increase from their attendance in 2017. Along with the recovery of tourism in France, the Louvre specifically credits the Carters’ “APES**T” music video for boosting interest in the museum, since the power couple dropped a stunning visual for the lead single off their joint project, Everything is Love, at their facilities.

After the video was released into the world, the Louvre embraced the Carters’ presence by curating a special tour inspired by the visual. Visitors were given the opportunity to enjoy a 90-minute tour consisting of the 17 “iconic works” featured in the video for the Pharrell-produced track. The self-guided tour allows visitors to learn the history behind key pieces like the Portrait of a Black Woman, Great Sphinx of Tanis, Venus de Milo, Mona Lisa and more, all of which were featured in Bey & Jay’s video.

The Carters initially pitched their video treatment to the Louvre officials last year, before their collaboration album dropped. Representatives at the museum declined to disclose exactly how much the couple paid to gain private access to the space–But according to the museum, private access to the iconic art house can cost up to as much as $17,500 for a day. Luckily for the Louvre, it looks like they’ve earned a lot more than just the initial day rate from Beyoncé and Jay Z’s visit.

In case you haven’t seen the video in a while and you’re considering a trip to the Louvre, here’s a little refresher: