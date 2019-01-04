Two More Women Accuse AJ Calloway Of Sexual Assault

AJ Calloway Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two More Women

AJ Calloway is facing serious allegations from two women who’ve come forward. The embattled “Extra” host was previously accused of sexual assault by activist Sil Lai Abrams who The Hollywood Reporter that she struggled with Calloway in a car for six minutes as he exposed himself and begged her to “touch it.” She finally gave in and Abrams said Calloway ejaculated in her hand.

Calloway previously released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter saying;

“I was disappointed to read the false allegations about me in The Hollywood Reporter. As I have maintained from the beginning, these allegations are not true.”

Now two more women have come forward, both of which who wish to remain anonymous. One detailed a story to The Daily Beast claiming that after a party at Calloway’s house they began kissing on a couch but she told him “no” when he tried to lift her skirt. The woman says Calloway “thought it was a game” and continued to try to have sex with her for 40 minutes straight.

She tells The Daily Beast:

“He really was going for my skirt, and I was literally pulling my skirt down because I was not going to allow him to go any further. And he thought it was a game or something because he kept laughing and giggling and I’m like, no, stop, stop. And the more I said stop the more he got aggressive, and that’s when I started to realize, oh my god, this is serious. Like, he’s really going to try and force me to have sex with him.” “And I just remember him pulling his penis out and he began stroking himself and he kept trying to put my hand on his penis and eventually he ejaculated on my hands.” She never opened up about the incident until now because she said she didn’t think people would believe her. “I thought it’s just one of those situations that happen and you just have to move forward with your life.”

Calloway is denying “any claims that he assaulted someone” via a lawyer.

This is all so disturbing.