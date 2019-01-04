Booty Gun Boy: Louisiana Police Find A Handgun Concealed In Suspect’s Butt

Golden Meadow Police arrested Justin Savoie on December 28th after finding a ‘zip gun’ and homemade silencers in his truck. But what they didn’t know is that Savoie had many more tricks up his sleeve — well, his buttocks.

According to reports, Savoie was undergoing a strip search during his processing into the Lafourche Parish sub-station when deputies found a small gun concealed in his buttocks.

“Golden Meadow Chief of Police Reggie Pitre said officers arrested Justin Savoie of Galliano on Dec. 28 after noticing suspicious activity at a N. Bayou Drive residence. Officers made contact with Savoie and a second suspect, Lori Dupuy. During the encounter, Dupuy gave a false name to officers and later fled the scene. Officers detained Savoie and, discovered a concealed handgun, marijuana and a pipe on his person during a pat down.”

Savoie has been charged with first offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, a felony charge of taking contraband to penal institution and a felony charge of improper registration of a firearm. He was released after posting his $10,600 bond.

No word on the make and model of the booty gun.