Hoy En Mi Gente News: Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez Baila En Los Cabrones GOP For Trying To Shame Her [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claps Back At Dance Shame Video With More Dancing

Bronx-bred Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is rubbing Republicans in all the wrong ways and it is beautiful to watch the racist old white men squirm at the thought of her sitting on Capitol Hill.

Even the internet trolls are intimidating by AOC and they frequently attack her on social media with stupid tweets like this:

Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is…

…High School video of "Sandy" Ocasio-Cortez @AoDespair pic.twitter.com/j3hTnwErib — AnonymousQ1776 (@AnonymousQ17763) January 4, 2019

However, the Congresswoman is not one to take herself so seriously. In fact, she appears to revel in the opportunity to flip the script on them like this:

Sorry, a$$holes, better luck next time.