Chris Stokes Denies B2K Abuse Allegations Amidst The #SurvivingRKelly Scandal

Chiiiile! The Surviving R. Kelly docuseries has folks on social media calling out every celeb who’s ever been accused of assaulting underage victims. With the highly anticipated B2K Tour underway around the same time we collectively cancelled R. Kelly, it’s no surprise that the allegations against Chris Stokes have resurfaced.

Surviving R. Kelly

Surviving Chris Stokes

Surviving Birdman

Surviving P. Diddy

Surviving Joe Budden

Surviving Jay Z pic.twitter.com/mP4p4lks8S — Android 17 (@_kingRa) January 4, 2019

But the former manager wants to set the record straight (again), and let people know that he ain’t going back and forth with ya’ll. Stokes tweeted,

“I never hurt any of B2K & Always had their best interest at heart including financially. I forgive any negative energy or tweets! They back! Now stay positive in 2019 & Go get your tix! Enjoy them being back!”

Negativity I will never play into. I never hurt any of B2K & Always had their best interest at heart including financially. I forgive any negative energy or tweets! God forgives and so do I. They back! Now stay positive in 2019 & Go get your tix! Enjoy them being back! Much love! pic.twitter.com/sSCRMCtdIM — Chris Stokes (@chrisstokes1969) January 1, 2019

Only four days into 2019 and ish has gotten real. Thoughts?