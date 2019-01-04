Footage Of Cops Killing YouTube Rapper “Gangstalicious” Released After Officers Are Cleared Of Wrongdoing [Video]

Officers Cleared In 2017 Shooting Of Rapper Gangstalicious

Five Connecticut police officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting of YouTube rapper named Zoe Dowdell aka ‘Gangstalicious’ in December 2017.

Authorities said Dowdell and the two teens were suspected in a string of violent armed carjackings and attempted carjackings in New Britain in the period leading up to the fatal shooting. The investigation results were released by Fairfield State’s Attorney John Smriga Thursday, clearing the officers of wrongdoing. According to WTNH.

Since the ruling, actual footage of the police shooting has been released, showing multiple officers shotting into a vehicle with Dowdell and two other teen boys. The other boys were injured but survived, unlike the rapper. So sad.

Here is some of Gangstalicious’ music he left behind.

