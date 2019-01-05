Florida Man Lets The Choppa Sing On His Wife’s Whole Family Tree After Finding A Sextape She Made With His Best Friend

Florida Man Shoots Wife & Her Parents After Finding Her Sextape With His Bestfrind

According to the NY Post William Brian Stillwell, 39, was arrested following a New Year’s Day triple-shooting after police say he shot his wife and parents-in-law after finding a sex tape of his spouse with his best friend.

Stillwell reportedly showed up at a backyard party and opened fire using a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Allegedly there were many children in attendance.

In a call to 911, Stillwell allegedly could be overheard in the background accusing his wife of cheating while his son and daughter begged him to stop shooting.The children at the party escaped unharmed and the three injured adults were rushed to the hospital and are now in stable condition. The Stillwell wife and mother-in-law were set to undergo surgery while the father-in-law has been released.

He allegedly told detectives that he saw a video on his wife’s phone of her having sex with his best friend before he gunned down her family. Stillwell turned himself in and was booked on charges for attempted murder and child abuse.