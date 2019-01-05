Jesus Take The Wheel: 3 Dead In Mass Shooting Inside Torrance California Bowling Alley

3 Dead After Shooting Inside Torrance Bowling Alley

The Gable House Bowl in Torrance, California is where three people were killed and four others were shot in mass shooting late last night according to CNN.

A fight broke out inside the building and at some point gunshots rang out leaving the bowlers and their families hiding under tables in fear for their lives.

“Bowlers were diving under the benches,” the witness, Dana Scott, told RMG News. “The people that were still bowling on the lanes were on the floors, underneath the seats, behind the benches.” “People were looking for their parents, because this is a family league. You’ve got mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, everybody’s friends in that league,” she said.

Police made no arrests after arriving on the scene and are still conducting and investigation to identify suspects.

The names of the victims has not been releases at this time.

Prayers up for those who lost their lives.