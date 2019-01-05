Get ‘Em: Demi Lovato Goes IN On Instagram Over A Fat-Shaming Advertisement

Instagram removed an advertisement for a mobile game from their app after the singer posted several IG stories denouncing the ad and asking for it to be taken down. The sponsored post promoting a game called “Game of Sultans” featured two side-by-side characters, one dubbed “obese” and another called “pretty.”

“Why is this fat shaming bull**it on my feed,” the 26-year-old wrote on her Instagram story. “So many things wrong with this ad.”

She even tweeted about it to draw attention to the ad and how much of a problem she has with it, urging her fans to “always speak up for what you believe in.”

Just called out Instagram and some bullshit game on my insta stories.. go check it out. Always speak up for what you believe in! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 4, 2019

The message from the ad is basically that only skinny women are pretty–which is clearly wrong and problematic–so Demi took it upon herself to take a stand.

“This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder,” she wrote. “Especially when eating disorders are all about ‘control.’”

Lovato goes on to directly call out Instagram for allowing an ad that degrades the way people look on its platform. “Please Instagram, keep this bull**it off mine and other’s feeds who could easily be effected by this disgusting advertisement,” she wrote. “With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game.”