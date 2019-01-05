Get ‘Em: Demi Lovato Goes IN On Instagram Over A Fat-Shaming Advertisement
Demi Lovato Slams Instagram For Displaying A Harmful Ad
Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Friday to fight back on an issue she’s long been passionate about stopping: body shaming.
“Why is this fat shaming bull**it on my feed,” the 26-year-old wrote on her Instagram story. “So many things wrong with this ad.”
She even tweeted about it to draw attention to the ad and how much of a problem she has with it, urging her fans to “always speak up for what you believe in.”
The message from the ad is basically that only skinny women are pretty–which is clearly wrong and problematic–so Demi took it upon herself to take a stand.
“This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder,” she wrote. “Especially when eating disorders are all about ‘control.’”
Lovato goes on to directly call out Instagram for allowing an ad that degrades the way people look on its platform. “Please Instagram, keep this bull**it off mine and other’s feeds who could easily be effected by this disgusting advertisement,” she wrote. “With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game.”
Following the post, Instagram ended up apologizing and told TMZ the ad violated its terms of service and would be removed. “We’re sorry. This ad was approved by mistake,” the company said. “We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people’s feeds.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.