Broken Block Button, Bruh? Arizona Woman Texts Man She Met Through Millionaire Dating App 159,000 Times After Only ONE Date

Woman Texts Man 159,000 After One Date

31-year-old Jacqueline Claire Ades thought she had met her soulmate on Luxy, a dating app geared toward linking millionaires with the people that would like to date them. So naturally, she text him until the keys on her phone nearly fell off.

According to People, Jacqueline was initially believed to have “only” text the unidentified man 65,000 times, but upon more in-depth investigation after her arrest, the number jumped to 159,000 over the last 10 months since their initial meeting.

Even though they met on a suspiciously goldiggery site, it seemed that Jacqueline had other interests than the man’s money and lifestyle. According to police transcripts of her texts, she seemed much more focused on killing and eating him…but maybe that’s just how she flirts?

“I’d wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet…” “I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones…” “Oh what would I do w ur blood! I’d want to bathe in it.”

So needless to say, the man was not excited to hear from her. It’s not clear why he didn’t ever block her or change his number, but it probably wouldn’t have made much difference, since Jacqueline also knew exactly where he lived and worked and never hesitated to pop up at either location when she felt inclined.

In April 2018, she was discovered taking a bath inside his home by local police and arrested for trespassing. But, not one to be a quitter, she popped up at his job and introduced herself as his wife.

SMH! Fellas what would you do in this situation?

