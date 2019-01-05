Bye-Bye Matrimony-dom: Amar’e Stoudemire Files For Divorce From Wife Of 6 Years, Alexis Welsh

Amar’e Stoudemire Files For Divorce From Wife Alexis Welch

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire has filed for divorce from his wife of almost six years, Alexis Welsh. This news comes a little over a year after it was revealed that he fathered a love child with another woman.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Stoudemire filed a petition for dissolution of marriage with minor children against Welch.

The Florida native had been dating Alexis since the early 2000s, but the couple finally made things official when they got married in 2012. Stoudemire and Alexis share four kids together: Ar’e. Amar’e Jr., Assata and their youngest son, Alijah, who was born in 2013.

Despite Amar’e’s petition, this case is still open and the divorce has yet to be finalized. Alexis has yet to file a response to the baller’s divorce petition, nor does she have a lawyer listed as representing her as of yet.

This split comes after it was revealed that Stoudemire fathered a child with a Florida woman named Quynn Lovett. Back in April 2017, Lovett sued Stoudemire for paternity and sought child support for a baby named Zoe Renee, who had been born the previous year. Stoudemire responded to the suit by admitting he could be the father and revealing he had been paying the woman temporary child support without a court order.

Lovett accused him of not being involved with the pregnancy and demanded he be ordered to pay support. The case dragged on for months but eventually settled in October 2017 once a DNA test came back confirming that Stoudemire was indeed the father.

The terms of their settlement were sealed from the public.

After leaving the NBA, Amar’e Stoudemire signed a deal to play for an Israeli pro basketball team in Jerusalem.