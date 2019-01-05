SurvivingRKelly: Dame Dash Says He Doesn’t F**k With R.Kelly — “Aaliyah Couldn’t Talk About It, That Dude Was A Bad Man” [Video]

Dame Dash Says He Didn’t Support Jay-Z & R. Kelly’s “Best Of Both Worlds” Because R. Kelly Upset Aaliyah

Dame Dash doesn’t f–ck with R. Kelly!

The music business mogul sat down with Kenyatta “The Hip Hop Motivator”, explaining why he never supported Kelly and it’s because Aaliyah was so shook after their relationship, she shut down talking about him. Dame says, like some of the women on “Surviving R. Kelly”, it was hard for Aaliyah to talk, but she did say that Kelly was a “bad dude.”

At the 10:00 mark, Dame also said he never supported Jay-Z and R. Kelly’s collaborative tape after learning about Kelly’s child porn sex tape. He even went as far as taking his name off the project under Roc-a-fella at the time. Instead, he shared his cut with Aaliyah’s breast cancer organization. It was a whole mess, but Jay-Z still moved forward…

“I watched some of it yesterday, and as a human I was tight. There was a girl and when she was trying to talk about it, she couldn’t. And I remember Aaliyah trying to talk about it and she couldn’t. She would just leave it at that dude was a bad man. I’ve been tight about this sh*t for years.”

Hit play to listen.