New York City Law Will Reportedly Allow Birth Certificates To Have “Gender Neutral” Option

New NYC Law Will Make Birth Certificates Have A Gender Neutral Option

According to CNN, a new law in New York City will reportedly make it easier for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers to match their birth certificate to their gender identity without needing a signed affidavit from a healthcare provider.

The law creates a new label, “X,” to reflect a non-binary identity, and will reportedly give Transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers the right to choose how they identify, says Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Under the law, individuals born in New York City can apply to have the gender marker on their birth certificate changed by simply submitting a notarized application stating that the revision is to reflect their “true gender identity and is not for any fraudulent purpose.” And also, “You don’t need a doctor to tell you who you are and you shouldn’t need a doctor to change your birth certificate to reflect your true self,” says New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson