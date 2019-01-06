Update: 20-Year-Old Man Charged With Capital Murder In #JazmineBarnes Shooting

Man Arrested In Jazmine Barnes Shooting

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

ABC 13 reports that 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. has been charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting and a second suspect has been taken into custody.

A second suspect, Larry Woodruffe, has also been arrested.

BREAKING: @HCSOTexas has identified 1st suspect in #JazmineBarnes murder as Eric Black, Jr. 20. I can also confirm a 2nd suspect as Larry Woodruffe, 24 (below). He is believed to be the shooter. No connection to Jazmine or her family, per sources. https://t.co/wnaXDXVOO0 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/YsYvUSZX4g — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) January 6, 2019

Authorities report that the two men had no connection with the Barnes family and fired into the car she was in by mistake. The suspects thought it was another vehicle and reportedly learned of their mistake by watching the news.

Jazmine was in a car with her sisters and mother the morning of Dec. 30 when a gunman drove up and fired into the vehicle. Jazmine was fatally shot in the head, and her mother was shot in the arm.