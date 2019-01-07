RHOA: Porsha Vs. Kandi FINALLY Went Down And Here’s Who Is Getting Dragged

Porsha Vs. Kandi

Happy New Year and happy new shade! The internet has been waiting for this moment for weeks now: Porsha vs. Kandi finally having a head-on collision for the cameras. Porsha started off the shade by walking right by Kandi and making her look silly as hell. Then Twitter followed up by tearing apart Kandi’s claims that Porsha was turning up. The argument was that Porsha was drinking and acting wild but Kandi didn’t know that Porsha was pregnant and wasn’t drinking.

Both the ladies discussed their “bitch” filled feud on the RHOA after show.

Welp. Caught in a little fib, no?

Twitter came all the way for Kandi and had Porsha’s back the whole time.

Porsha walked right on past Kandi like: #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Lhu9O44W7q — Sheneneh Jenkins (@4thfloor_Queen) January 7, 2019

Take a look at the way they dragged the hell out of Kandi.