QTNA: Jada Pinkett-Smith Questions Why Horrifying Sex Abuse Allegations Haven’t Halted R. Kelly Streams [Video]

Jada Pinkett Blasts Folks Who Are Still Streaming R. Kelly Tunes

Red Table Talk host and actress Jada Pinkett-Smith has some legitimate questions about folks who are still streaming R. Kelly’s music, even after the “Surviving” docu-series. Why?

Jada asks:

“How is it that R Kelly’s music sales have spiked (substantially) since the release of the docuseries Surviving R Kelly?” Jada captioned her post. “I need some help in understanding. What am I missing???”

Yes, we get folks are probably analyzing his old lyrics to see if it correlates with the stories told by his alleged victims. But, why not just google the lyrics? HIt play to see why Jada is confused by it all.

Can YOU help Jada Pinkett Smith understand why R. Kelly’s music streams are spiking?