Bi, Michael: Lupita Nyong’o And Danai Gurira Kick Creed To The Curb For Some Girl-On-Girl Love [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Lupita Nyong’o Posts Video Kissing Michael B. Jordan And Danai Gurira
Jokes on Michael B. Jordan if he thought he was lucky enough to score a ticket to group freakiness with his Black Panther castmates Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira.
The Oscar winner posted the following video after the Golden Globes last night…
BYE, MICHAEL! Lmao
