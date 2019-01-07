Regina King Wins Golden Globe, Vows To Employ At Least 50% Women On Her Productions

#BlackGirlMagic…

Regina King took home a Golden Globe last night and gave a powerful, impassioned speech.

The actress won Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and during her speech she vowed to employ more women on her projects. She also encouraged others in Hollywood to do the same.

“The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone,” said King. “And I just want to say that I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I’m making a vow — it’s going to be tough — to make sure that everything that I produce that is 50% women.”

“And I just challenge anyone out there — anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries — I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”