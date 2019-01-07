And Ya Slay Chi City: Bears Kicker Cody Parkey Sends Chicago Into A Rage Following Missed Field Goal

Chicago Bears Kicker Cody Parkey Misses Potential Game-Winning Kick

The city of Chicago is still reeling from a devastating playoff loss last night against the Philadelphia Eagles because the Bears’ kicker Cody Parkey sucks at his job.

According to ESPN, Parkey was signed in the off-season to a 4-year contract that paid him $9 million guaranteed dollars and Bears fans were none-too-happy with their kicker after the game.

Peep the real-time reactions of former Bears Alex Brown and Lance Briggs.

For his part, Parkey owned the miss, but still…

It would probably serve Parkey best to get out of town for a a while.