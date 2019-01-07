¡Por Supuesto! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says There’s “No Question” That Donald Trump Is Racist [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Believes Donald Trump Is A Racist
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the new class of Congresswomen like Rashida Tlaib have made it NO secret that they have a deep, deep dislike of Donald Trump.
During a 60 Minutes interview that aired this weekend, AOC made no bones about the fact that she believes the orange Fanta POTUS is tried-and-true racist.
¿Donde esta las mentiras?
