¡Por Supuesto! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says There’s “No Question” That Donald Trump Is Racist [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Believes Donald Trump Is A Racist

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the new class of Congresswomen like Rashida Tlaib have made it NO secret that they have a deep, deep dislike of Donald Trump.

During a 60 Minutes interview that aired this weekend, AOC made no bones about the fact that she believes the orange Fanta POTUS is tried-and-true racist.

¿Donde esta las mentiras?