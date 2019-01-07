Dog Lives Matter: Cop Canned After Being Caught On Camera Shooting Pooch [VIDEO]

A @CountyFaulkner sheriff’s deputy shot a dog in the face for fun. The sheriff’s office responded by saying the dog—a chihuahua—was “aggressive” and that the incident is being reviewed. https://t.co/VseXp0roMq — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 6, 2019

Cop Fired By Arkansas Police Department For Shooting Dog In The Face

So it turns out that there are consequences for cops shooting innocents after all… An Arkansas police officer named Keenan Wallace has been fired after he was captured on video shooting a small dog named Reeses in the face. To make matters worse, Wallace was a K-9 handler! You’d think he would be more compassionate to animals right?

According to NY Post reports:

The footage was captured when Wallace responded to a call about an aggressive dog at an apartment complex in Conway, AR, Fox 16 reported. It shows the deputy speaking with a homeowner while two small dogs run around the yard, but when Reeses starts barking, Wallace shoots the dog. The yelping from the animal is really heart-wrenching.

This is Reese’s the Poor dog that was shot. pic.twitter.com/YpRg0HJt2c — Catie (@catiejwoodson) January 5, 2019

Reeses survived the shooting but suffered a shattered jaw and requires surgery and ongoing medical treatment. A GoFundMe page was created to help cover her medical costs which give a more detailed description of the events leading to her injury. The page had raised 14,698 of a $15,500 goal as of our reporting.

Wallace has been terminated from his position according to a post on the department’s Facebook page:

“I was notified Friday of an incident involving Deputy Keenan Wallace. Deputy Wallace fired his service weapon that injured an animal while in close proximity to a citizen. I believe there were numerous opportunities to de-escalate the incident, “ reads a statement from Tim Ryals on the County Sheriff’s Facebook page announcing Wallace’s termination. “Our Department is saddened about this incident and apologizes for any distress and disappointment this incident has caused anyone who was affected by this disheartening event. We will keep Reeses in our thoughts through the recovery process,” continues the post. Prosecutors are reviewing the incident to determine whether criminal charges will be filed or not, Ryals said.

Reese's, the dog, shot by Faulkner County K9 handler prepares for surgery. #arnews https://t.co/kmWjpLS3z2 pic.twitter.com/2KdBFCNyqE — KATV News (@KATVNews) January 6, 2019

