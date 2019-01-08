Party Monster: Cash XO Hosts Star Studded, Rémy Flooded Birthday Celebration In Toronto

For XO records label founder Amir “Cash” Esmailian’s birthday, a celebration was attended by celebrity-status guests and award-winning musicians in Toronto. The party was ultra-exclusive, with Cash X’O personally inviting the 500 friends and colleagues from across North America to celebrate in his honor.

Brought together to celebrate what has become the infamous annual ‘Cash Day,’ guests paid tribute to the generosity of their host and friend. Attendees were treated to several curated cocktails, including premium Rémy Martin X.O. old-fashioned variations paired with the finest Japanese dishes. Among the stars were the entire X’O family including BET award-winning A$AP Rocky, Canadian hip-hop duo 88Glam, singer/songwriter Nav, artists Gunna and Metro Boomin, and XO Records up and coming talent, including Black Atlas.

Guests experienced a unique event that recreated the look of a psychedelic Tokyo night at the heart of Canada’s economic capital, a multi-sensory experience for all.