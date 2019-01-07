R&Beef: Did Apryl Jones Take Shots At Moniece On Her New Single #ShouldaKnownBetta???

Hate It Or Love It?! Apryl Jones Previews New Single #ShouldaKnownBetter

There’s been talk from some time now about socialite and reality actress Apryl Jones putting out music. During her time on “Love on Hip Hop Hollyweird”, the derailed singer expressed that she would be hitting the studio after putting lots of time into being a mommy. Now the single is finally here and Apryl seemingly has some things to get off her chest.

In the clip for #ShouldaKnownBetta, Apryl talks about someone instigating about her on the internet. Hmmm, we wonder who that could be about. Does it sound like her situation with Moneice to you at all? Hit play to listen.

What are your thoughts on Apryl’s new music?