#LHHNY Sneak Peek: Nya Lee Makes A Deal With Rich Dollaz [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
#LHHNY Sneak Peek: Nya Lee & Rich Dollaz Meet
Frustrated with her music career, Nya Lee swallows her pride and turns to Rich Dollaz for help — but not without doing him a favor that involves messy Sidney Starr. Previously, Nya Lee beefed with Gwinnin’ boss Dj Self for suppressing her career.
Nya felt like Self never help her by using his platforms. Hit play to see how Nya is navigating now that she thing Self is shady.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.