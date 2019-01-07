LHHNY Sneak Peek: Nya Lee Makes A Deal With Rich Dollaz [Video]

#LHHNY Sneak Peek: Nya Lee & Rich Dollaz Meet

Frustrated with her music career, Nya Lee swallows her pride and turns to Rich Dollaz for help — but not without doing him a favor that involves messy Sidney Starr. Previously, Nya Lee beefed with Gwinnin’ boss Dj Self for suppressing her career.

Nya felt like Self never help her by using his platforms. Hit play to see how Nya is navigating now that she thing Self is shady.