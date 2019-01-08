Move Over Migos: Gucci Mane Forms New Rap Supergroup With Lil Pump And Smokepurpp To Make Debut At Coachella

Gucci Mane Forms New “Gucci Gang” Supergroup

Gucci Mane is debuting a brand new act at Coachella this year, and it was so under wraps that many people thought its listing was a typo.

If you’ll recall, Coachella released their 2019 lineup a few days ago and left many heads scratching when they saw the act “Gucci Gang” listed. A click through to the website revealed a photo of Gucci Mane and it appeared that the pale people who put these things together were mistaken as to who they actually booked to perform…or at least had Lil Pump’s infectious chorus on the brain.

But that’s not at all the case. A change of the official act listing photo revealed Gucci, Lil Pump, and Smokepurpp as a joint performance and according to TMZ, this Coachella performance is set to be the first of many for the trio.

And since no one performs at Coachella simply for their health, we’re assuming that there’s a collaborative album forthcoming from these three as well.

Are you here for it??

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Jason Koerner/Getty Images for BET