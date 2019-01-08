Unexpectedly Fire: Here’s What A Young Bieber Smash Looks Like When Set To A Thugnificent Worldstar-Ready Visual [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
LoveLiveServe shows us what it looks like “When The Music Doesn’t Match the Video” with a Justin Bieber classic and your lil hood cousins doing their best rapper impressions. The funny part is, these guys did such a good job the song doesn’t even seem mismatched after a muinute or two…
Getty/YouTube
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.