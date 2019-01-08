Get Well: Rapper Cupcakke Admitted To Hospital After Sending Suicidal Tweet

Rapper Cupcakke Worries Friends And Fans After Suicidal Tweet

Chicago rapper Cupcakke shared a series of tweets last night that had social media subscribers worrying about her well-being.

In a tweet, Cupcakke wrote: “I’m about to commit suicide” to her 406,000 followers. Immediately, folks were trying to figure out her location to get help to her, ASAP. Right after the tweet was sent, she apparently disappeared for hours, according to folks who had ways to contact her.

As of now, the tweet is still up on her Twitter page.

im about to commit suicide — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 8, 2019

Before sending the tweet, Cupcakke tweeted advice to folks enduring abusing. “The first sign you get of someone abusive, you run for good and never turn back.” It is not known if the two messages were related.

The first sign you get of someone abusive , you run for good and never turn back — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 8, 2019

Elijah Daniel, seemingly one of Cupcakke’s social media buddies went above and beyond to search for her after sending threatening tweets. Daniel contacted Chicago PD who did an investigation and eventually found the 21-year-old rapper safe.

just got off the phone with Chicago PD they’re looking for Elizabeth right now they’ve received several calls but they think they’ll be able to use her number to find her address i will keep y’all updated 💜 — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019

UPDATE: Chicago Police got to Elizabeth’s place and she has been taken to a hospital. I don’t have any further information beyond that, but will update when i do. — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019

The last update Daniel gave was that Cupcakke was safe and at a hospital, per information from Chicago police.

UPDATE: Police not able to give me anymore details other than Elizabeth is OKAY and at the hospital 💜 https://t.co/FVZgFxzn7y — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 8, 2019

Get well soon, Cupcakke.