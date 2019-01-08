Get Well: Rapper Cupcakke Admitted To Hospital After Sending Suicidal Tweet
Chicago rapper Cupcakke shared a series of tweets last night that had social media subscribers worrying about her well-being.
In a tweet, Cupcakke wrote: “I’m about to commit suicide” to her 406,000 followers. Immediately, folks were trying to figure out her location to get help to her, ASAP. Right after the tweet was sent, she apparently disappeared for hours, according to folks who had ways to contact her.
As of now, the tweet is still up on her Twitter page.
Before sending the tweet, Cupcakke tweeted advice to folks enduring abusing. “The first sign you get of someone abusive, you run for good and never turn back.” It is not known if the two messages were related.
Elijah Daniel, seemingly one of Cupcakke’s social media buddies went above and beyond to search for her after sending threatening tweets. Daniel contacted Chicago PD who did an investigation and eventually found the 21-year-old rapper safe.
The last update Daniel gave was that Cupcakke was safe and at a hospital, per information from Chicago police.
Get well soon, Cupcakke.
