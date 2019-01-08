Here’s What Happened When Yoncé Was Spotted In Targét (Again)

Can you imagine walking into target and seeing Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/Khet2mc52t — Lauren (@w_laurennn13) January 8, 2019

Queen Yoncé Shuts Down Targét & Sparks Hysteria

Every several months, we’re reminded that Beyoncé breathes the same air as us, especially when she steps out to commoner chains like Targét and shops among us regular-shmegulars on Planet Earth. Ah yes, we stan a relatable queen whose random department store run sent Twitter into a TIZZY.

After finding out Beyoncé and myself both shop at Target pic.twitter.com/6EJiaSEXQS — CorEy-spondent (@CoreyPTownsend) January 8, 2019

