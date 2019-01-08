Here’s What Happened When Yoncé Was Spotted In Targét (Again)
- By Bossip Staff
Queen Yoncé Shuts Down Targét & Sparks Hysteria
Every several months, we’re reminded that Beyoncé breathes the same air as us, especially when she steps out to commoner chains like Targét and shops among us regular-shmegulars on Planet Earth. Ah yes, we stan a relatable queen whose random department store run sent Twitter into a TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the latest Yoncé spotting in Targét on the flip.
