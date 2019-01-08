Marvel Studios Drops Another Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’ During The CFP National Championship Game [Video]

Here’s A Short And Sweet Special Look At Captain Marvel

As anticipation builds for Captain Marvel to finally drop, it seems like we know less and less about the upcoming film. But luckily for all the Marvel fans out there, Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship brought yet another sneak peek of the highly-anticipated film.

The brand new 1:30 of footage gives us some more Brie Larson/Samuel L. Jackson moments, along with the return of Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson–what more could you really want?!

Check out the latest trailer below while we wait for Captain Marvel to drop on March 8.