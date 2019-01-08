The Great Chicken Tenders Crash: Delectable Meat Spills On Highway Causing A Slew Of Hungry Pilferers

It Was Quite The Scene

Folks couldn’t master their uncontrollable urges when an 18-wheeler filled with chicken tenders crashed on Saturday evening.

An Alabama highway was filled with golden brown treats and some by-passer wouldn’t let them go to waste. According to People, a few drivers and motorists completely stopped their vehicles to collect some fried snacks for the road.

Unfortunately, the chicken fiends caused some major traffic backup, which is illegal. Soon after the crash occurred, The Cherokee County Emergency Management released a public service announcement warning those driving on Highway 35 near the Dekalb County line to not stop their vehicles.

“The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking that no one try to stop to get the chicken tenders that were spilled from the 18 wheeler accident last night on Highway 35. You’re creating a traffic hazard! It’s a crime to impede the flow of traffic,” Cherokee County’s EMA wrote on their Facebook.

The EMA also explained that the chicken tenders were unsafe to eat….you know, because they spilled on a dirty highway and everything.

“Those cases have been on the ground for over 24 hours and are unsafe to consume,” the EMA said before adding that anyone who stopped to pick them up “could be facing charges.”

Well damn. Can a driver eat their road-cooked piece in peace!

Since the crash, Alabama officials have closed down the highway to one lane until the food was cleaned up. All the tenders were cleared by Monday afternoon.

“The scene on Highway 35 has been cleaned up and the road is now reopened,” the EMA revealed in an update.

It was a good time while it lasted for the dirty and desperate. Hopefully, the chicken was worth it.