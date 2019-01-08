The Real MVP: Jimmy Kimmel Announces Plan To Hire Federal Employees During Government Shutdown [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel To Employ Federal Workers Furloughed By Govt Shutdown

Jimmy Kimmel has a plan for helping the employees affected by the government shutdown: hiring one federal worker each day that the government remains closed.

The late night host announced his plan to employ federal workers who were furloughed by the government shutdown on his show on Monday night, all while taking jabs at Donald Trump for the prolonged halt over funding for a border wall.

“It’s unfortunate that these workers who have nothing to do with this ridiculous wall aren’t getting paychecks, especially right after the holidays,” Kimmel reasoned. The government shutdown has entered its 17th day as of Tuesday, with 800,000 workers either furloughed or working without pay during the closure.

On Monday’s show, Jimmy Kimmel offered a job to John Kostelnik, a California prison guard who is out work because of the shutdown. “Do you object to being used as a pawn in this fight over a wall?” Kimmel asked. “Absolutely,” he responded.

The comedian then handed the prison guard a tambourine and offered him a spot in the show’s band. “That’s called solving problems, folks,” Kimmel rejoiced.

Watch the entire interaction for yourself down below: