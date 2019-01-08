Noname Performs “Ace” For The ‘Tonight Show’ Audience With Some Help From Saba & Smino [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Noname Performs A Track Off Her Project Room 25 On Fallon
Chicago’s very own, Noname, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night–and she had some help from fellow musicians Smino and Saba.
The rapper delivered a one-of-a-kind performance of “Ace,” a track off her latest project Room 25.
Check out the entire performance below:
