D-Baggery: Cyn Santana Opens Up About Her Depression, Joe Budden Gets His Goofy Hat And Leaves On #LHHNY [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Cyn Santana Tells Joe Budden About Her Depression, He Doesn’t Seem To Care
Cyn Santana attempted to sit Joe Budden down and talk to him about how she’s feeling emotionally and in regards to her feelings about their relationship or lack thereof.
Joe doesn’t seem to process what Cyn is saying and pretty much brushes off everything she’s saying.
Thoughts?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.