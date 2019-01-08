Chopper Style: Jordan Peele’s #LorenaSeries Cuts Deeper Into The Meat Of The Member-less Matter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Lorena’ First Trailer Released

Last spring we reported that Jordan Peele was executive producing on a documentary about the Lorena Bobbit scandal. For those of you who are too young to remember, on June 23, 1993 Lorena Bobbitt cut off her husband John’s penis after he raped her in their Manassas, Virginia home.

After severing John’s penis, Lorena drove away and through the removed member out of her car window into a field. The story is so wild we almost can’t believe it happened.

The first trailer for Lorena has just been released check it out below.

We’re rooting for everything Jordan Peele.