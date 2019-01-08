Still Going Strong: Baby Bumping Tori Brixx Seen Coupled-Up With Her Baby Zaddy Rich The Kid [Photo]

Tori Brixx And Rich The Kid Coupled Up

Tori Brixx is so bute with her baby bump.

The model and DJ is still going strong with her rapper baby daddy. Rich the Kidd shared a beautifully coupled-up photo of them to instagram with the caption “Miami Nights.” Just last month, Rich announced that they were expecting a baby together. Weeks later, Rich reportedly was hospitalized after crashing his UTV in Calabasas.

Great to see the expecting papa is still on his feet.

This will be baby number three for the rapper, who already shares two little ones with his ex(?) wife Antonette Willis. How long before these two are jumping the broom, do you think?