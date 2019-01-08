Fry Him: R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation In Atlanta Following #SurvivingRKelly Docuseries

R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation In Fulton County

Surviving R. Kelly dominated the news and social media conversation this past weekend and a LOT of bozos, losers, apologists, and ashy types out to cape for Robert and shame the victims.

Well, let it be known that airing out Robert’s disgusting decades of behavior wasn’t in vain. Not in the least bit. According to TMZ, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into sexual abuse claims made by one of the women who managed to escape R. Kelly’s clutches. Sources close to the situation say this new look into R. Kelly’s alleged crimes is directly influenced by doc.

Police are reaching out to numerous women who have horror stories about the R&B singer and it is confirmed that they have already spoken to escaped Kelly’ victim Asante McGee.

Joceyln Savage’s family is also cooperating with the police.

It is said that after Surviving aired, detectives received an overwhelming amount of phone calls with pertinent information.

We hope to GOD that something comes of this.