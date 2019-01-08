As The World Sperms: Woman Falls In Love With Her Sperm Donor 12 Years After Having His Child [Video]

They say that love happens when you least expect it, and that was definitely the case for Jessica Share who recently met her daughter’s biological father and ended up falling in love with him.

Share and Aaron Long have been dating for a little over a year now, but their genetics were introduced nearly 13 years ago when Jessica chose him as her sperm donor back in 2005. GMA reports,

Long was a sperm donor in the mid-90s, and in 2005, Share selected his sperm to have her daughter with her female partner in Ohio, saying she was initially attracted to his sperm donor profile. Share and her wife split up a couple of years ago, and at around the same time she says her daughter started poking around on the DNA testing site 23 and Me. There, Alice connected with her biological father, who soon began talking to her mother.

After Share and Long met, the rest was communal home history. Jessica, Aaron and their daughter Alice all live together in Seattle along with Jessica’s other children. No word on how many of the kids Aaron may be the papi of.