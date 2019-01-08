The Masked Singer: Which Celebrity Will Be Unmasked In Episode 2? [Video]

‘The Masked Singer’ Preview

Everyone has been raving about FOX’s new singing competition show The Masked Singer in which celebrities face off against one another with one major twist — each singer is dressed from head to toe in a crazy costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.

Last week, The Masked Hippo turned out to be NFL star Antonio Brown. This week, Host Nick Cannon joins panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as they attempt to guess who is the performer behind the mask. The “New Masks on the Block” episode of The Masked Singer airs Wednesday at 9pm on FOX.

Get your guesses ready.