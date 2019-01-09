Melanin Is Coming: Game Of Thrones Prequel Features Black Woman In A Lead Role, Actress Naomi Ackie

Game Of Thrones Prequel To Feature More Black Women

While we are all anxiously awaiting the final season of Game of Thrones to start in April, we got some good news from the 7 Kingdoms that made the wildlings from beyond the wall here at BOSSIP very happy.

According to DailyMail, 27-year-old Naomi Ackie will be one of the series’, entitled The Long Night, leading actresses alongside Namoi Watts. Ackie is also on deck to star in the new Star Wars flick Episode IX

Women will be the focal point both in front of and behind the camera as Netflix Jessica Jones pilot director SJ Clarkson will be the head honcho on the Thrones prequel pilot.

Additionally, seasoned stage actress Sheila Atim will bring some dramatic flair to the fantasy universe.

At one point, a GoT spinoff seemed like a gratuitous money-grab, but maybe, just maybe they’re onto something here. We’ll be tuned in, will you?