Protest Erupts: Man Records Video Saying Police Were Trying To Kill Him, Then Dies Two Days Later

His Family Is Demanding Answers

A New Jersey man’s visit to the police station and the hospital eventually ended in his death on Monday. Now protesters are demanding answers.

According to northjersey.com, 27-year-old Jameek Lowery walked into a Paterson police station on Saturday in a disoriented state. He recorded and posted most of the incident on Facebook Live around 4 a.m., according to his family.

Throughout the clip, Lowery says he’s paranoid and repeatedly shouts that the police are trying to kill him.

“Please don’t kill me officers,” he repeatedly says in the video. “The cops tryna kill me. They think I’m a witness. They think I’m fu**ing with the FBI.” This last statement is probably in reference to an ongoing federal probe in Paterson that has resulted in the arrests of two cops and the convictions of three others. “If I’m dead in an hour or two, they did it,” Lowery said of the officers in the video.

At one point, Lowery even ask to have his mom put on the phone. However, throughout the whole video, no physical contact was made between Lowery and the officers. Towards the end of the clip, Paterson firefighters serving as emergency medical technicians came to the scene and told Lowery that they could take him to the hospital. However, in response, Lowery said he was already beaten up by the hospital security staff. You can watch Lowery’s fully recorded video here.

Hours later, Lowery ended up at the St. Joseph’s University Medical Center on life support. He died on Monday morning, his siblings said.

Law enforcement sources claim that there’s no evidence a Paterson police officer assaulted Lowery during the whole incident, but his family and protesters think differently.

Lowery’s brother, Jamir King, said Lowery had a broken cheekbone and fractured eye socket after the recording was filmed. “His face wasn’t like that in the video,” King said.

King also said that it took two hours from the time the video was recorded until he arrived at the hospital. “What happened during that time?” King said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor has launched an independent investigation into the situation, and the three police officers involved that night were placed on administrative leave. According to WABC-TV, the Passaic County Prosecutor said that the police used physical force and compliance holds to secure Lowery in the ambulance, however hospital records indicate no acute trauma. Officials have yet to receive the results from Lowery’s toxicology tests, but his family said the hospital ran eight different narcotics tests on Lowery and according to them, they all came back negative.

His family is currently waiting for the results of an autopsy.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in Paterson with people demanding accounts of what happened after Lowery recorded his video. They clashed with police in the streets on Tuesday night and many took over City Hall. “I want justice, I need the truth and I’m not going nowhere until I get the truth,” said Lowery’s mother Patrice King.

“He was extremely paranoid, he was terrified and he had no shoes on,” said Hawk Newsome of the Black Lives Matter network. “What I did notice was his face looked good and within a few hours he was dead.”

According to northjersey.com, Jameek left behind three children between the ages of 11 months and 8 years old.