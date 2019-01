Drake Vs. Layla Lace

Drake had enough going on in his personal life last year, so when dancer Layla Lace accused him of being her baby daddy, then admitted that she lied for clout — the 6 God took matters into his own hands and hit Layla with a lawsuit.

Drizzy was looking for reveeeenge, all 2018. Watch as Tahir Moore breaks it down in the video above.