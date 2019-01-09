Seriously?! Teens Allegedly Start Fight With McDonald’s Employees After Being Told They’re Too Old For The PlayPlace
Teens Allegedly Fight With Mother at McDonald’s PlayPlace
Two teenage girls are being accused of throwing large objects at McDonald’s employees in Moreno Valley, Tennessee, after they were asked to leave the children’s play area. According to police, the damage from the incident will cost thousands of dollars.
“I was about to get hit in the head. They were throwing them pretty high too, like they had no aim,” employee Dexter Forbes Jr. told CBSLA. Forbes is claiming that the teenagers also broke an expensive monitor during the fight.
A 28-year-old mother is the one that claims she asked the teens to leave the kids’s clubhouse, where her two younf daughters (2 and 5-years-old) were playing. “[They were] telling me to get up and fight them, and I said I’m not gonna fight you,” the woman–who chose to remain anonymous–told the local news station.
This woman is also claiming that after she refused to fight the teenagers, they began to throw cups of water and ice. “They kept wanting to fight me, they all started hitting me and my two little girls were crying,” she explained. “My dad realized that they were on me and he pulled me away.” The mother ended up being treated for minor injuries.
A manager at the McDonald’s where the incident went down said he couldn’t talk about the happenings, according to CBSLA.
Following the incident inside the restaurant, the teens in question quickly took off and were not found. The police report that these perpetrators caused nearly $1,000 in damage for the store.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.