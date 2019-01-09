The Clubhouse Podcast: Jamilah Lemieux And Touré Talk To Mouse Jones About #SurvivingRKelly
- By Bossip Staff
The Clubhouse Podcast Talks ‘Surviving R. Kelly’
Surviving R. Kelly is still a topic trending on social media after this weekend’s emotionally draining documentary series chronicling the R&B singers sick and sordid history of *allegedly* sexually abusing young girls and women.
Two contributors to the doc, Jamilah Lemieux and Touré, sat down with Mouse Jones of The Clubhouse Podcast (formerly He-Man Woman Haters Club), to talk about the aftermath and polarizing reactions.
You can hear the conversation in its entirety HERE.
