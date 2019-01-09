Jesus Take The Wheel: 12 & 14-Year-Old Girls Allegedly Stab Mom To Death For Putting Them On Punishment

The Oldest Is Being Charged As An Adult

A Mississippi mom was found drenched in blood in her front yard on Friday, and authorities are linking the scene to her 12 and 14-year-old daughters.

According WLBT, Erica Hall was pronounced dead at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. Coroner Jones said Hall was repeatedly stabbed in her upper torso and back, and she also suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Relatives believe Hall was stabbed inside her mobile home before she staggered outside to take her final breaths in the front yard. They suspect her two daughters, Amariyona and her younger sister, were responsible.

“The girls, when I drove up, they were like ‘Tee Tee we didn’t do this,’” said Robin Coney, Hall’s aunt. “And I was like ‘OK, if y’all didn’t do it, where were y’all when the people that was doing it did it?’”

Family members say a big argument occurred between Hall and her daughters on Friday night at their home.

“It was her gun. It was in her car,” said Coney. “So they had got it out. So I guess when they were doing all that to her, she was probably trying to get to her gun to fight for her life.”

Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton said in the Enterprise-Journal that the fight was probably due to Hall punishing her daughters earlier that week.

Sources say that the girls tried to run Hall over with the family car that week and she put her daughters on punishment. They possibly retaliated with a brutal attack on their mother on Friday.

“I can’t imagine what’s going on inside their minds to process that,” Cotton said. “A mom is a mom no matter what.”

After Hall was attacked, Coney said the girls walked around asking neighbors for a ride to McComb because their grandmother had just died. The family across the street wanted to speak to their mom first, but they got no answer when they called.

Amariyona and her younger sister then reportedly went to the home of other relatives farther down the road. That’s when Coney said Hall’s younger sister, Ebony went to Hall’s place and found her lying on her back near the driver’s side of her car.

Amariyona, 14, is being charged as an adult with murder and she’s being held in the Pike County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 22.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old, who’s name and charges won’t be released because of youth court proceedings, is being held in the Adams County Detention Center.