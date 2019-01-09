WELP: Australian Model Claims Cocaine And Coffee Kept Her Waist Whittled

Model Credits Cocaine Addiction And Tapas For Her Small Frame, Claims Other Influencers ‘Love It’ Too

A model shocked fans this week when she revealed a little-known addiction of hers. Australian Model Ruby Tuesday Matthews told an Instagram Follower this week that she followed a strict diet of cigarettes, black coffee and cocaine to stay pin thin.

Ruby held a Q&A on social media and candidly revealed her secret to her nearly 200,000 followers.

“I get asked this a lot and I think I’ll clear this up… the reason I was so small before having kids… I did a lot of cocaine,” she said. “I did a lot of cocaine, like a lot, so basically I just smoked cigarettes, had [black coffee] and did coke. People don’t realize how easy it is to hide something. Whether it’s addiction, depression, anxiety, it’s easy to hide those things. “My life was tapas and cocaine.”

She added that the drug is more popular than people think, especially with influencers.

“I need to be careful what I’m saying here, but in the influencer industry, everyone loves the baggie,’ she wrote. “That is how most physiques are maintained.”

Ruby who’s clean now has been getting positive praise for her honesty. She also posted a throwback of herself looking stick skinny and noted that she has “no desire” to be that small again.

What do YOU think about her candidly revealing her cocaine addiction???