#BlackInkCHI Sneak Peek: Lily Has Her Hands Full With Her Surprise New Roomies
- By Bossip Staff
Lily, Bella And Her Baby Are Shacking Up?
Lily’s living arrangement suddenly changed and now she’s in a small apartment with Bella and her baby. With all of the stuff laying around, how is a toddler supposed to live there? It’s time for these women to baby proof the place. Lily doesn’t even seem happy about Bella showing up with her daughter after Lily says she lost her place.
SMH. Hit play.
